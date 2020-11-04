Letter: Republicans continue silence on virus, global warming

Regarding the letter "Are our Republican legislators guilty by association?" (Oct. 29): There are numerous areas where Republicans should be speaking up, and here are the most significant ones. Republicans refuse to speak up when President Donald Trump dismisses scientific information regarding the coronavirus, dismisses warnings about climate change, and ignores information about species extinctions. They stay silent while Trump supports destruction of our public lands to benefit the oil and gas industry and weakens 75 environmental protections. They don't speak up when our president promotes anti-abortion laws while ignoring the plight of thousands of children and adults who are unable to obtain adequate nutrition, adequate housing or adequate health care and child care. Unlawful immigration restrictions and the separation of children from their parents are met with their silence.