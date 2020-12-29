 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans defensively resort to Trump-style insults
0 comments

Letter: Republicans defensively resort to Trump-style insults

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aisha old hair vs. new hair

Photo courtesy of Mark Moore

I always enjoy reading Aisha Sultan's insightful and interesting columns, but this time, I felt it necessary to endorse what she wrote ("Sexist insult from the GOP misses the mark," Dec. 20). There seems to be an ugliness that has taken hold of so many GOP officials who overreact defensively to comments or questions and resort to typical Trumpian-style petty insults.

It is sadly ridiculous that those women totally refused to respond to Sultan's survey inquiry regarding sexual harassment, something that can affect all women regardless of political party. Instead, these Republican women chose to label Sultan as a liberal enemy. It is clear that their minds are so poisoned that few avenues of dialogue remain open these days, but I thank Sultan for trying.

Linda Shore • Creve Coeur 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports