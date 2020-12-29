Letter: Republicans defensively resort to Trump-style insults

I always enjoy reading Aisha Sultan's insightful and interesting columns, but this time, I felt it necessary to endorse what she wrote (" Sexist insult from the GOP misses the mark, " Dec. 20). There seems to be an ugliness that has taken hold of so many GOP officials who overreact defensively to comments or questions and resort to typical Trumpian-style petty insults.

It is sadly ridiculous that those women totally refused to respond to Sultan's survey inquiry regarding sexual harassment, something that can affect all women regardless of political party. Instead, these Republican women chose to label Sultan as a liberal enemy. It is clear that their minds are so poisoned that few avenues of dialogue remain open these days, but I thank Sultan for trying.