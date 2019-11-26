After watching hours of the recent impeachment testimony, it was chilling to watch the way witnesses were questioned, or not questioned, by the two parties. Not one Republican seemed to ask for facts on whether President Donald Trump was involved in bribing the Ukrainians by withholding aid. Instead, they brought up Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton while calling the hearing a dog-and-pony show. I can’t recall the name Trump coming up in their questions. Why wouldn’t these elected leaders want to know if they have a wrongdoer as their president? It’s very apparent that the Republican Party came first and American justice second. It is also disheartening to turn on Fox News and listen to hour after hour of attacks against the Democratic Party. What could be fair and balanced about that?
Not one American wants to see taxpayer money favoring one party over another. This isn’t right, and getting to the bottom of facts in this case is of utmost importance to all of us.
Democracy and our republic must stand, so the rest of the world may hope for justice. The words “united we stand, divided we fall” apply to us all. Let us unite and find justice, both Republicans and Democrats. We want the same things in our leaders: truth and justice. One party should not be bad and the other good. Thinking like that divides us when we need to be together.
L. Lee Sorensen • St. Louis County