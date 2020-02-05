Letter: Republicans foolishly disregard the constituents' will

I’m investing in eye patches because Senate Republicans just stuck their fingers in the eyes of constituents across the country when they refused to hear any witnesses in President Donald Trump’s trial. Maybe like me, you also called Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley asking that former national security adviser John Bolton be called to testify. Bolton had direct information, but Republicans blocked his testimony. About 70% of the U.S. wanted to see witnesses.
Some Republicans admit that Trump was wrong but, hey, we like those conservative judges and the economy is OK, so we cannot remove him. The movie version of this story could be called “All the President’s Contortionists.”
That sound you hear in the distance is the death knell of the Republican Party because if it’s not their demise, those distant November 2020 bells indicate, ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee and me and liberty.
Jeff Cummings • Manchester