Letter: Republicans’ goal is to obstruct Democrats, not help US

Regarding the editorial “Today’s GOP is defined by political nihilism. That’s bad for everyone.” (Jan. 20): I believe congressional Republicans’ primary goal under both Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden is to prevent a Democratic president from achieving anything.

While most apparent with appointments to the Supreme Court or Postal Board of Governors, even a bill that is clearly needed like the infrastructure bill, promised by George W. Bush (who delivered a much smaller bill) and Donald Trump (who, once elected, decided he’d rather have a tax cut for the rich), received the votes of only 19 of 50 GOP senators. Although now most, if not all of them, seem to want credit for it back home. None of the 40 Republican senators voted for the Affordable Care Act, originally a Republican idea.

The coronavirus makes Biden’s path much more difficult, causing budget deficits, inflation, supply shortages, fatigue, anger and work force impairment, including of a federal bureaucracy short staffed by Trump’s cuts.

It’s not too much of a stretch to wonder if the Republican perpetuation of the pandemic — through disinformation on social media, Fox News, One America News, Newsmax and by the politicians themselves — has the same motivation. Are they calculating whether the political gain for the next two elections is worth a few hundred thousand extra American deaths?

