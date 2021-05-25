Letter: Republicans had voters in mind when sinking Medicaid

Regarding the editorial "More warnings from business that things aren't right in St. Louis and Missouri" (May 21): The Editorial Board criticizes the Missouri Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson for defying the people’s will in a statewide referendum regarding Medicaid expansion and other issues. While the criticism is accurate, it lacks context. First, there is no such thing as “the people” in Missouri, or any other state. There are instead, groups who represent various interests and values. Missouri legislators may be lacking in many things, but one thing they do not lack is the ability to count voters. If people want to understand why the Legislature failed to fund Medicaid expansion, look at the outstate voting results for Amendment 2. Those are the people the Legislature listens to.