 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans had voters in mind when sinking Medicaid
0 comments

Letter: Republicans had voters in mind when sinking Medicaid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Last day of the Missouri Legislature’s 2021 regular session

Missouri House lawmakers applaud Speaker Rob Vescovo on the House floor on Friday, May 14, 2021, on the final day of the current legislative session at the capitol building in Jefferson City. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the editorial "More warnings from business that things aren't right in St. Louis and Missouri" (May 21): The Editorial Board criticizes the Missouri Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson for defying the people’s will in a statewide referendum regarding Medicaid expansion and other issues. While the criticism is accurate, it lacks context. First, there is no such thing as “the people” in Missouri, or any other state. There are instead, groups who represent various interests and values. Missouri legislators may be lacking in many things, but one thing they do not lack is the ability to count voters. If people want to understand why the Legislature failed to fund Medicaid expansion, look at the outstate voting results for Amendment 2. Those are the people the Legislature listens to.

Jack Snowman • Carbondale

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports