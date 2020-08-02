Letter: Republicans’ hate for Obama extends to Medicaid vote

Regarding “We recommend a ‘yes’ vote on Amendment 2 to fix Missouri health care” (June 21): Your editorial endorsing Medicaid expansion misses a major reason why the Missouri Republican leadership refuses to do so. The expansion was President Barack Obama’s initiative, and Republicans wouldn’t, and still won’t, do anything to advance something with his name on it. Their position is nothing more than an expression of their disdain for him.
Ron Goldfeder • St. Louis County
