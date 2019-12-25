Letter: Republicans have betrayed their country, lost my vote
Regarding “The true nature of power” (Dec. 18): The column by Michael Gerson was magnificent. It would be lovely if the people in the White House and all of President Donald Trump’s supporters would read it. In the past, I considered myself to be a member of the Republican Party. No longer is that the case. To me, the Republicans have betrayed this wonderful country. I think many of us feel the way we would feel if a very close friend, on whom we relied, were completely deceitful and disloyal to us.

Elizabeth Metcalfe • Glendale

