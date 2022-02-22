Letter: Republicans have history of overturning their voters' will

Regarding "Latest GOP plan to torpedo Medicaid expansion wins initial OK in Missouri House" (Feb. 16): Once more, the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature works to overturn the will of Missouri voters. They did it with the puppy mill legislation, the "Clean Missouri" initiative and now with Medicaid expansion. How many times do Missouri voters continue to vote for Republican representatives who overturn the vote of their constituents?

Between 45% and 47% of Missouri voters usually vote democratic. How, then, do Democrats have only 10 state senators and two U.S. representatives? This hardly seems fair, but with gerrymandering, which voters wanted discontinued, this is what happens. Now Republicans want to change our voting rights when voter fraud has never been an issue.

Missouri voters better consider their votes very carefully this fall, or Missouri citizens will have no say in our state government, let alone our federal government. Missourians need to get off social media and far-right news media and read a newspaper or mainstream news outlet to get more unbiased news. There is always bias, but there are also facts.

Mary Ann Kohring • St. Louis County