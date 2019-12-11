Russians spent millions to help President Donald Trump win the 2016 election. Now Russians are spending even more on propaganda to make Joe Biden lose the 2020 election. Russian propaganda is being spread by their media and ours. Republicans use the propaganda to defend Trump. But all the Republicans do is to make the Russian propaganda cheaper to spread. Russians still spend the same amount on trolls, bots and propaganda. But the Republican propaganda on our social media is free of charge. Back in 2016, you couldn't bribe a Republican to condemn Ukraine. Not so anymore.
You can get the Russian propaganda by reading the Moscow Times online. Or you can just listen to Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., saying that Ukraine is to blame; Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., saying Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is traitorous; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wanting to investigate the Bidens, or Republican lawmakers blaming Ukraine for losing Crimea, as if Ukrainians invaded themselves and delayed their own aid.
It is very sad indeed when I get letters back from Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner in answer to my complaints about Russian treachery. They are still blaming Ukraine and Democrats for impeachment, along with the CIA, FBI and the State Department.
R.K. Schaefer • St. Louis County