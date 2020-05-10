Letter: Republicans leading way to repeal ‘Clean Missouri’

Regarding John C. Danforth’s guest column “Let’s stick with ‘Clean Missouri’” (May 5): There was a flagrant omission in the former senator’s column. Nowhere does he mention that the state legislators who are attempting to reverse Amendment 1, also known as Clean Missouri, are Republicans. How will anything change if you keep voting for the same party that does not respect the will of the people in Missouri?
Ann Sellmeyer • Washington, Mo.
