Letter: Republicans need to do the right thing about Barrett

I grew up in a Republican household and today am a conservative independent in lockstep with the op-ed piece, “Conservatives can’t support a president who doesn’t uphold their values” (Aug. 24). There are 30 Republican senators not up for reelection this November to whom I am appealing to do the right thing regarding Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination out of respect for precedent and rebuking hypocrisy.
Seventy-eight percent of Republican senators voted for the Civil Rights Act because they knew it was time to right past wrongs. President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon “for the good of the country” though he knew it could cost him the forthcoming election. President George H.W. Bush, though he promised “no more taxes,” raised taxes for the stability of the government even though he knew it could cost him reelection. These are a few of the Republicans of my father’s generation who were fiercely loyal to the U.S. Constitution, of strong moral character and compassionately charitable. My hope is that some Republicans who emulate these traits are still out there.
It is my understanding that the Senate must have a quorum to vote on this nomination, but if such does not exist and no one calls for a quorum, they plan to proceed as if there was a quorum. They should do the right thing. No Democrats should show up for the vote. Several moral Republicans also should be no-shows except for one to call for a quorum. Thus postponing the vote until after the election.
Daniel Spener • Chesterfield
