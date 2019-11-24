It’s time to believe what you’re seeing with your own eyes and hearing with your own ears, and it boils down to this: President Donald Trump extorted a foreign leader to advance his personal political interests — not our country’s interests. He withheld military aid to Ukraine — until even Republicans in Congress rebelled — in an attempt to force Ukraine to damage a political rival. Trying to bribe a foreign leader to distort our election process is not only wrong and illegal, it’s simply unpatriotic. Trump is no patriot.
The question is whether congressional Republicans and Trump supporters can themselves summon a renewed sense of patriotism and refuse to accept Trump’s betrayal of our country.
Brice Bloom-Ellis • St. Louis