Letter: Republicans, not Democrats, slowed the stimulus bill

Regarding “Democrats shouldn’t have played games” (March 31): The letter writer is certainly confused when he claims Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slowed down the recent relief/stimulus package. It was actually slowed by Republican wrangling. The Democrats made sure the bill included relief for ordinary workers, instead of being a $500 billion slush fund loosely managed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to be doled out to large corporations with few conditions and minimal oversight.
Even though the Democrats suggested some progressive items to be included (that ultimately were left out), Pelosi actually made sure it sailed through the House in record time when it came back from the Senate, despite delay efforts by some Republicans. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, even used procedural tricks at the last minute to try to kill it completely.
Improvements Schumer and Pelosi made to the bill were sensible, such as forbidding businesses controlled by the president, vice president, members of Congress and heads of executive departments from receiving loans as well as limiting corporate stock buybacks. The improved legislation also bars companies from paying dividends to shareholders for one year after the loan is paid back, and from reducing their employment levels by more than 10% until the end of September.
The letter writer should get his facts straight about who slowed down this crucial aid package and why.
Richard Orr • St. Charles
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.