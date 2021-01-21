Letter: Republicans now decry the divisiveness they created

I’m incredulous at the seeming hypocrisy of so many elected officials. For more than four years with countless “alternative facts” unrefuted by Republican enablers, Donald Trump created an alternative political reality, rife with division and chaos. Rejecting established norms and alliances, he emboldened and enthralled anti-government supporters with lies that fed their conspiracy theories.

Insisting the election was stolen, Trump urged protesters on Jan. 6 to march to the Capitol, be strong and fight. Despite all the damage the mob did, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and 138 fellow Republicans persisted with false claims of election fraud. Opposing impeachment, McCarthy later worried it would “further fan the flames, the partisan division.”

In a rare rebuke of the president just after the attack, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham exclaimed, “Enough is enough!” and broke with Trump. But, harassment at an airport and golf with Trump days later made him decide impeachment could damage government institutions and invite further violence.