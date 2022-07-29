Letter: Republicans put pursuit of power over helping constituents

Regarding the Voters Guide published July 21 by the Post-Dispatch and the League of Women Voters: Republicans have shown their true colors. Rep. Ann Wagner didn't even bother to submit answers to this guide. This is typical for a person who refuses to have town hall meetings. Is this because she really has no interest in governing and just wants the perks from a House job? Then the Jan. 6 select committee showed Sen. Josh Hawley fist pumping the Capitol rioters who, minutes later, began hitting police with flags and stun guns. Is this how Republicans "Back the Blue"?

The GOP has fooled many into believing Republicans care about them. These two examples show they just want power. They've offered few solutions to any current problem that the American public is facing, and they are preventing Democrats from helping people. For example, the House passed a bill to help with gas prices and price gouging without a single Republican vote. Only 12 Republicans voted to lower insulin prices in a House bill. These bills die in the Senate because there aren't 10 Republicans who will put the country ahead of party.

If the House ends up in Republican hands in November, anyone who believes they will offer any real solutions is not paying attention. Republicans have already said their priorities are investigating the investigators of the Capitol insurrection and slashing Medicare and Social Security.

Brian Yaffee • Clayton