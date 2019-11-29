The impeachment hearings were very interesting and informative. The evidence against President Donald Trump is overwhelming. A number of legal experts on the various news networks have said this much evidence in a criminal case would prompt the defendant’s attorney to start discussing a plea bargain. Rep. Devin Nunes seemed to be fixated with the Steele dossier and Hunter Biden.
This is like the crew of the Titanic rearranging the deck chairs as the ship is sinking into the Atlantic.
Joel Harriss • St. Louis