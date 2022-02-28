Letter: Republicans seem to root for anyone opposing Biden

Regarding “Russia conflict separates GOP traditionalists from newcomers” (Feb. 25): The Republican Party is not an American political party but an entity unattached to America that behaves like a foreign power and forms alliances guided only by its own pursuit of power. The old saying “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” is painfully descriptive of the GOP. So, when your supposed enemy is the president of the United States, you ally yourself with his enemy. The apparently includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, a murderous dictator. If drug dealers were enemies of President Joe Biden, I wonder if the Republicans would be saying that the drug dealers are not so bad, that they make a substantial contribution to the economy and should be admired for their boldness and ruthlessness.