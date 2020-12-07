Letter: Republicans should admit GOP is now the Party of Trump

The majority of Republicans are unwilling to stand up to Trump and will never forsake him for the following reasons: 1) He is the Republican’s meal ticket. He grew the party by millions. 2) He has a tremendous internet following. His adoring supporters love every word he says, plus they rapidly retweet him. They believe that since he’s president, his words must be true. 3) He can be mean, angry, and vindictive to anyone who does not fully support him. He can insult large groups and never be called out for it. 4) He is a master at spinning everything to make himself sound correct and wonderful. Any facts that disagree with him are fake news, and he can back pedal with no one caring. Just look how many times has he been wrong about the coronavirus. 5) The Republicans only care about winning. Character no longer matters. Morality does not matter, neither does the truth.