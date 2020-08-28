 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans should blame themselves for us-versus-them tone
Rodney Davis

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., speaks during a panel discussion at a Bloomberg Government infrastructure event in Washington on June 21, 2017. Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

 Andrew Harrer

Regarding Rodney Davis’ guest column “Don’t succumb to us-versus-them pandemic mentality” (Aug. 16): Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville tells us again about his wife’s battle with cancer, and then asks us not to "retreat to our partisan corners and develop an us-versus-them mentality."

Well gee, isn’t it the leader of his party, President Donald Trump, who has done absolutely everything he can to make this horrid virus an us-versus-them issue? And as to his wife, last election season he used her earlier cancer diagnosis to "prove" his empathy for the health care needs of the American people. But all the while the Republican Party has done everything it can to repeal the Affordable Care Act and strip health insurance coverage from millions of people.

Davis has been cowardly and silent about every contentious issue facing us because he desperately wants to save his seat. Does he imagine that this is how a real leader behaves?

Paul Lazerson • Edwardsville

