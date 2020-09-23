 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans should play by same rules of 2016
Like many Americans, I learned with great sadness of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Rosh Hashanah. She was a towering figure in the legal landscape and will be greatly missed.

Less than seven weeks before the presidential election, President Donald Trump intends to nominate a new justice ("Trump says he’ll move ‘without delay’ to fill court seat,” Sept. 20). In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky refused to even hold hearings for Merrick Garland, whom President Barack Obama nominated in March of an election year. Sen. McConnell said at the time, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” Missouri’s own Sen. Roy Blunt said in April 2016 — seven months before the election — that the new president should be the one to make a nomination.

Surely Sen. Blunt and Missouri's junior senator, Josh Hawley, will recognize that it is a matter of simple fairness to play by the same rules in 2020 that Republicans insisted on in 2016. Both should let our new president choose the nominee for this important seat.

Tess Thompson • Webster Groves

