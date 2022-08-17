Letter: Republicans should represent all, not just the GOP

Regarding the editorial “Why would an ex-president who doesn’t read want boxes of documents at his home?” (Aug. 13): On August 10, I was surprised to get an email to my home from Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan. He was exclaiming that Donald Trump was not being treated fairly by the Justice Department.

The political stance taken by Jordan concerning the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago indicates the GOP places Trump’s rights above those of normal citizens. Mar-a-Lago isn’t just Trump’s residence. It is a club open to any club member with $100,000 and therefore not secure. The question is why Trump would take these documents to Florida. Trump is not a king and should obey the law like other any other U.S. citizen.

I believe Jordan and others like him should represent everyone, not just Republicans, and do what’s right for all Americans, not just Republican voters.

Dale Markley • Chesterfield