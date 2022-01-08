Letter: Republicans shouldn’t accept funds they voted against

In Catherine Rampell’s “Money for me but not for thee” (Dec. 26), she accurately portrays Republicans’ egregious dishonesty in their actions regarding President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Feigning principled concerns about fiscal responsibility, not one Republican voted for the legislation. But since it has passed, many Republicans, including some of the most vociferous opponents, have fallen all over themselves requesting the plan’s funds for projects in their own states and districts — all the while failing to tell constituents their own legislative resistance.

We have seen this dishonest behavior before from Republicans, notably with President Barack Obama’s 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, designed by Democrats to alleviate the pain of the Great Recession. Republicans excoriated Obama for the economic stimulus spending that was designed in part for states to identify long-needed, “shovel-ready” projects and put people to work on them. Republicans belittled the concept of shovel-ready projects, but when that legislation passed, even the harshest critics again quickly fell in line with their hands out.