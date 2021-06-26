Letter: Republicans show more unconstitutional lawlessness

Regarding the Tony Messenger column “St. Louis leaders call legislative bluff on gun nullification, and Eric Schmitt provides the evidence” (June 22): I am mad as hell. I don’t know who Gov. Mike Parson and Republican legislators think they are. They openly backed a law seeking to invalidate federal gun laws as well as refusing to fund Medicaid and a nonpartisan redistricting plan, even after Missourians voted for it.

What other kind of open-air unconstitutional lawlessness will Republicans try to get away with next? Perhaps shooting fellow Democratic lawmakers because they disagree with them while claiming it was their Second Amendment right?

People who consider themselves American should work tirelessly to vote out of office every legislator who is undermining the democratic process.

Fabrizio Passanisi • Chesterfield