 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans show more unconstitutional lawlessness
0 comments

Letter: Republicans show more unconstitutional lawlessness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Seized guns and money

A photo of guns and money confiscated from criminals during Mission SAVE, a law enforcement effort that was announced on Monday, July 20, 2015. Mission SAVE is a collaboration between federal and local agencies to crack down on violent crime and drugs in the St. Louis area. Police handout photo

Regarding the Tony Messenger column “St. Louis leaders call legislative bluff on gun nullification, and Eric Schmitt provides the evidence” (June 22): I am mad as hell. I don’t know who Gov. Mike Parson and Republican legislators think they are. They openly backed a law seeking to invalidate federal gun laws as well as refusing to fund Medicaid and a nonpartisan redistricting plan, even after Missourians voted for it.

What other kind of open-air unconstitutional lawlessness will Republicans try to get away with next? Perhaps shooting fellow Democratic lawmakers because they disagree with them while claiming it was their Second Amendment right?

People who consider themselves American should work tirelessly to vote out of office every legislator who is undermining the democratic process.

Fabrizio Passanisi • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports