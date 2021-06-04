Letter: Republicans’ sole focus is to deny voting rights to Blacks

Regarding the letter “US future hinges on the votes of descendants of slaves” (May 17): I totally agree with the letter writer. The ultimate irony is that slaves brought to America will determine the good and decent future of America. That is why corrupt and lying Republicans in states such as Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott are desperately trying to prevent Blacks and other people of color from voting.
Their position is to deny voting rights to those who might vote against Republicans. Those good people of color will never ever stand with corrupt Republicans who vote for Trump-supporting politicians. May God always bless those who stand for truth, decency, compassion, wisdom, democracy and science and stand against hate.
Dick Reeves • Kirkwood