 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans’ sole focus is to deny voting rights to Blacks
0 comments

Letter: Republicans’ sole focus is to deny voting rights to Blacks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
For Black Voters Matter, the goal is greater community power

Henry Allen, left, and Charles Mauldin stand for the protection of voting rights at the John Lewis Advancement Act Day of Action, a voter education and engagement event taking place at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Selma, Ala. Both men participated in the 1964 - 1965 Selma civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

Regarding the letter “US future hinges on the votes of descendants of slaves” (May 17): I totally agree with the letter writer. The ultimate irony is that slaves brought to America will determine the good and decent future of America. That is why corrupt and lying Republicans in states such as Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott are desperately trying to prevent Blacks and other people of color from voting.

Their position is to deny voting rights to those who might vote against Republicans. Those good people of color will never ever stand with corrupt Republicans who vote for Trump-supporting politicians. May God always bless those who stand for truth, decency, compassion, wisdom, democracy and science and stand against hate.

Dick Reeves • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports