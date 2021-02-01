 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans unable to act morally for the good of US
Letter: Republicans unable to act morally for the good of US

Regarding Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column “What’s it going to take to shock the GOP back to itself?” (Jan. 27): Bravo for Pitts’ examination of the inability of the GOP to meet its moral obligation to hold a president who has supported insurrection accountable for his crime. I’m a life-long Democrat, but I’ve always admired and been grateful to the upstanding, brave Republicans who held Richard Nixon accountable in 1974. Nixon committed obstruction of justice, but that cannot compare to the gravity of Trump’s support of insurrection on Jan. 6. The Republicans who stood up to Nixon made a difficult but selfless and honorable decision for the good of the country.

Jan. 6 was a tragedy. But more tragic for our nation’s future is the current Republican Party’s inability to act morally and responsibly regarding one of the most egregious acts ever undertaken by a U.S. president. It’s not only shameful, it’s alarming for the future of our democracy.

Mary Phelan • Webster Groves

