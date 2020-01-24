Letter: Republicans will blatantly lie to suit their own purposes
All Republican senators swore the same oath of impartiality. What a disgrace. I say that with disgust and proof after the likes of Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, John Kennedy, et al., stating numerous times that their minds are already made up and the impeachment is a sham and they will vote to acquit.

Their impartiality oath is a bald-faced lie and the furthest thing from the truth. What kind of message are we sending to our country that it is perfectly acceptable to put your hand on the Bible, swear to something, but blatantly lie to suit your own purpose?

I feel sorry for the youth of this country now that these Republicans have created a precedent that could have negative effects in the future.

Stu Leventhal • Wildwood

