Letter: Require political candidates to first pass a citizenship test

When I was in grade school and high school, U.S. history and citizenship were required classes to learn how and why we became the United States of America. We learned that our government was a democracy with three branches, in order to allow a system of checks and balances. We were taught how the election process worked. We had to memorize the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Every morning we stood, right hand over heart, and said the Pledge of Allegiance facing the flag.

I realize that our education system has deteriorated in many areas over the decades, but have we quit teaching history and citizenship? I shudder when some elected officials are unable to correctly name the three branches of government like Tommy Tuberville, then the senator-elect from Alabama, did in 2020.

Maybe we need to pass a law that anyone running for office should first have recently passed a citizenship test. Our country still has a high level of illiteracy and reading comprehension (as our officials brashly exhibit). Given these issues, I believe banning books in this day and age is detrimental to our country’s overall intelligence. Anything that will get Americans interested in reading and understanding is a plus in my book.

Karen Meldrum • St. Louis County