Letter: Require vaccine card for all sporting, cultural events
Virus Outbreak New York

A nurse practitioner displays a COVID-19 vaccine card. 

 Associated Press

Regarding "Going out? Here's where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area" (Sept. 9): I suggest that more organizations and venues require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entry.

Currently, many music venues in St. Louis have initiated this policy. Perhaps this would also be a great policy for entrance into all major sporting events, museums, cinemas, casinos and any other venues where unvaccinated people, by their choice, are endangering all the others around them.

Bruce Norman • Webster Groves

