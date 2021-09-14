Letter: Require vaccine card for all sporting, cultural events

Regarding " Going out? Here's where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area" (Sept. 9): I suggest that more organizations and venues require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entry.

Currently, many music venues in St. Louis have initiated this policy. Perhaps this would also be a great policy for entrance into all major sporting events, museums, cinemas, casinos and any other venues where unvaccinated people, by their choice, are endangering all the others around them.