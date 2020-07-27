Letter: Requiring gun permits wouldn’t address cause of violence
Letter: Requiring gun permits wouldn’t address cause of violence

The Post-Dispatch editorial board seems to think that carry permits should be required, at least in the city of St. Louis (“Gun permits, chokehold ban should be part of state violent-crime legislation,” July 19). I wonder if board members can actually explain how that would affect the gun violence problem when Missouri did at one time require carry permits and St. Louis still ranked No. 1 in murders.

When will the editorial board realize that it isn’t a gun problem and start addressing the root causes?

Jacob Jones • St. Louis County

