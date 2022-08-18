Letter: Residents and businesses must collaborate to fight crime

Regarding “Schnucks, neighbors at odds over vagrancy, public urination near south St. Louis store” (Aug. 13): The South Grand area near Schnucks has been a problem area for years. There are multiple issues and multiple parties involved. There is no silver bullet solution. I worry that we are tempting tragedy.
Please, let’s invite neighbors, civic leaders and businesses together to chart a path forward. Yes, we need to clean things up, but let’s plan to develop a vibrant stretch of this important street.
Thomas Knaup • Webster Groves