Letter: Residents and businesses must collaborate to fight crime

Schnuck's asks city to more security for south St. Louis store

Paul Day, a guard with Imperial Security, returns to his post on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from a disabled security vehicle at the Schnucks on Grand Boulevard and Gravois Avenue in St. Louis. "Nobody drives it," Day said. "They want us by the door." The Schnucks company issued a public letter to the city of St. Louis complaining of crime and homelessness in and around that location. They say they pay close to $500,000 a year on security measures, like surveillance cameras and guards.

Regarding “Schnucks, neighbors at odds over vagrancy, public urination near south St. Louis store” (Aug. 13): The South Grand area near Schnucks has been a problem area for years. There are multiple issues and multiple parties involved. There is no silver bullet solution. I worry that we are tempting tragedy.

Please, let’s invite neighbors, civic leaders and businesses together to chart a path forward. Yes, we need to clean things up, but let’s plan to develop a vibrant stretch of this important street.

Thomas Knaup • Webster Groves

