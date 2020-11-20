Letter: Resolution overlooks other heinous human rights abuse

Regarding “St. Louis aldermen pass resolution honoring victims of communism after lengthy debate” (Nov. 6): This resolution does more to confuse than to clarify. Indeed, the figure of 100 million “victims” used by sponsor Alderman Carol Howard, D-14th Ward, is a wild exaggeration unsupported by documentation. This number comes from the largely discredited Black Book of Communism, a book that includes Nazi soldiers killed during World War II by America’s then ally, the Soviet Union. Does the Board of Aldermen mean to honor Nazis as “victims”?

Do not misunderstand me. Human rights abuses take place under all social-economic systems, including our own, and should be condemned equally. But the hypocrisy on display with this resolution is embarrassing.

I wonder where is Howard’s outrage at human rights abuses committed by the United States or allies like Saudi Arabia. Are the deaths, beheadings, human rights abuses of a religious theocracy not worthy of condemnation?