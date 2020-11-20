 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Resolution overlooks other heinous human rights abuse
0 comments

Letter: Resolution overlooks other heinous human rights abuse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Online G-20 summit lacks glam, and maybe results, amid virus

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they gather for a group photo at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The Nov. 21-22, 2020, Group of 20 summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, will be held online this year because of the coronavirus. The gathering of leaders of the world’s preeminent rich and developing nations will not be an opportunity for kings, presidents and prime ministers to conduct the intimate diplomacy of closed-door meetings or pose for memorable photo-ops. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding “St. Louis aldermen pass resolution honoring victims of communism after lengthy debate” (Nov. 6): This resolution does more to confuse than to clarify. Indeed, the figure of 100 million “victims” used by sponsor Alderman Carol Howard, D-14th Ward, is a wild exaggeration unsupported by documentation. This number comes from the largely discredited Black Book of Communism, a book that includes Nazi soldiers killed during World War II by America’s then ally, the Soviet Union. Does the Board of Aldermen mean to honor Nazis as “victims”?

Do not misunderstand me. Human rights abuses take place under all social-economic systems, including our own, and should be condemned equally. But the hypocrisy on display with this resolution is embarrassing.

I wonder where is Howard’s outrage at human rights abuses committed by the United States or allies like Saudi Arabia. Are the deaths, beheadings, human rights abuses of a religious theocracy not worthy of condemnation?

Additionally, I don’t see her outrage regarding the genocide of the Native Americans or the millions of African- Americans who perished under slavery and Jim Crow.

As Americans, as people who believe in democracy, we have a responsibility first and foremost to account for the sins of this nation. Until we do so, we lack the moral authority to condemn others. This seems to be lost on Howard.

Tony Pecinovsky • Overland

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports