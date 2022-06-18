Letter: Resolve that Uvalde children ‘shall not have died in vain’

Recently, I took Amtrak from Alton to Springfield, Illinois. While there, I visited the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, where I read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. It made me think of the murder of the elementary schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas.

In the Gettysburg Address, Lincoln urged the nation “that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.” I call on all members of Congress to pass meaningful gun control legislation so that these innocent children will not have died in vain.