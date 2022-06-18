 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Resolve that Uvalde children ‘shall not have died in vain’

Texas School Shooting

Pecan trees, planted in the 1960's, shade a memorial created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers has long been a part of the fabric of the small city of Uvalde, a school attended by generations of families, and where the spark came that led to Hispanic parents and students to band together to fight discrimination over a half-century ago.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Recently, I took Amtrak from Alton to Springfield, Illinois. While there, I visited the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, where I read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. It made me think of the murder of the elementary schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas.

In the Gettysburg Address, Lincoln urged the nation “that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.” I call on all members of Congress to pass meaningful gun control legislation so that these innocent children will not have died in vain.

Linda Caravelli • Florissant

