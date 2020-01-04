Letter: Resolve to value diversity, facts in the new year

It is at this time every year that most of us seek a meaningful, achievable New Year’s Resolution. Here are some that seem, to me, rational irrespective of one’s religious persuasion.
1. Worship diversity. The Judeo-Christian ethic mandates that we treat others as we wish to be treated ourselves.
2. Accept globalization. Social safeguards like unions, minimum wage, Social Security and Medicaid are continually being undermined. Economic security and prosperity cannot be guaranteed by outdated, reactionary models.
3. Raise your voice against the misallocation of tax dollars between the “military industrial complex” and education. We shouldn’t condone abandoning the military, but tax dollars should favor education. Progressive (some call liberal) solutions to society’s security and advancement cannot be realized without prosperous and ever-evolving schools at all levels.
4. Accept facts as fact, propaganda as propaganda. Seek to always discover and know the truth.
5. Disavow extreme nationalism, fascism and authoritarianism. A less-than-majority portion of the German and Italian populations in the mid-20th century pledged their allegiance to their fascist governments, and all the residents of both countries paid the consequences. I fear every day that America may be heading down the same road.
Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin