Regarding “9-year-old boy among 3 shot after fireworks-related altercation in south St. Louis County” (July 5): Unfortunately, this incident in Lemay involving the confrontation between the neighbors over fireworks late into the night is not surprising. In my own neighborhood, Sunday night into early morning was a constant volley of what sounded like cannon. Why the police don’t intervene until there’s a tragedy such as this shooting is beyond me.