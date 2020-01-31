Letter: Respect only legitimate service and support animals

Regarding “No more turkeys or possums as U.S. seeks to redefine ‘service animals’ flying with their owners” (Jan. 22): While I agree that people shouldn’t sneak unqualified and untrained pets on as service animals, others may have support animals for less visible, under-the-surface mental or psychiatric issues. People can argue that all pets are “emotional support animals,” so where do we draw the line?
The foggy line of classification between the two would cause problems and confusion if a law were to be adopted. Most people don’t know the difference. According to the American Sociological Association, both service animals and emotional support animals are protected through airlines and housing, with proper documentation, but other public institutions are where it gets muddy. Places like grocery stores and restaurants may not allow emotional support animals, yet service animals are protected by law. However, support animals provide companionship, relieve mental and emotional stress, and can help with depression and anxiety.
Reform should take place; however, it should occur in a different form. Missouri should target the people selling fake service dog vests, identification cards and certificates. There wouldn’t be a need to prohibit people posing their pets as service animals if it weren’t so easy to obtain the means of facade.
The difference between a service animal and a support animal should be more clearly defined. Without proper knowledge, it gives room for misconceptions about service animals and makes it harder to decipher between the two.
Ivy Yang • St. Peters