Letter: Responsible gun owners keep weapons away from children

Regarding “ Kindergartner and second grader brought guns to St. Louis schools last week” (Dec. 7): A second grader and a kindergartner bring guns to school, and their parents won’t face any charges? I don’t accept responses that the parents didn’t give the guns to the students.

Responsible gun owners (I’m beginning to think that phrase is an oxymoron) are supposed to keep their guns out of the hands of children. At the very least, the parents should be forced to surrender their guns and lose the right to ever own one again.