Letter: Restaurant needs reasonable demands from city hall

Regarding “St. Louis nightspot fighting closure over mask violations” (Oct. 17) and “Judge rejects downtown nightspot’s appeal of shutdown order” (Oct. 21): These articles dealt with citing masking and social-distancing violations at Reign Restaurant from the city of St. Louis. But it’s not quite that simple.

We at Reign Restaurant planned a March 2020 opening, then along came the pandemic. This was the worst possible circumstance for a new restaurant. Imagine investing in excess of $400,000, finally receiving our business and liquor license, and now we can’t even open our doors.

As a business owner, I had a choice. Do I fold, lose our entire investment and fire 70-plus employees providing for their families? Or do we retool, dig-in and pivot to make it work? I decided to fight for myself, my employees and their families.