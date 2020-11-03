Letter: Restaurant needs reasonable demands from city hall

Regarding “St. Louis nightspot fighting closure over mask violations” (Oct. 17) and “Judge rejects downtown nightspot’s appeal of shutdown order” (Oct. 21): These articles dealt with citing masking and social-distancing violations at Reign Restaurant from the city of St. Louis. But it’s not quite that simple.
We at Reign Restaurant planned a March 2020 opening, then along came the pandemic. This was the worst possible circumstance for a new restaurant. Imagine investing in excess of $400,000, finally receiving our business and liquor license, and now we can’t even open our doors.
As a business owner, I had a choice. Do I fold, lose our entire investment and fire 70-plus employees providing for their families? Or do we retool, dig-in and pivot to make it work? I decided to fight for myself, my employees and their families.
Since the onset of the pandemic, we have required masks throughout the venue, except when people are at their tables. However, it is unreasonable to expect any establishment to police every employee or patron at every moment. We can only remind people of the consequences if they don’t wear them, which we have done.
We never compromised protecting the health of our patrons or employees. As recently as late August, the acting city health director, Dr. Frederick Echols, received our revised coronavirus checklist and procedures and then conducted a safety course with Reign Restaurant’s entire management staff. We take the health of our community very seriously. All I expect is equal and fair dealings with our city government.
Dana Kelly • St. Louis
Owner, Reign Restaurant
