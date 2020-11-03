 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Restaurant needs reasonable demands from city hall
0 comments

Letter: Restaurant needs reasonable demands from city hall

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Warehouse Fire on N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis

The exterior of the restaurant, Reign, on Washington Avenue in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Regarding “St. Louis nightspot fighting closure over mask violations” (Oct. 17) and “Judge rejects downtown nightspot’s appeal of shutdown order” (Oct. 21): These articles dealt with citing masking and social-distancing violations at Reign Restaurant from the city of St. Louis. But it’s not quite that simple.

We at Reign Restaurant planned a March 2020 opening, then along came the pandemic. This was the worst possible circumstance for a new restaurant. Imagine investing in excess of $400,000, finally receiving our business and liquor license, and now we can’t even open our doors.

As a business owner, I had a choice. Do I fold, lose our entire investment and fire 70-plus employees providing for their families? Or do we retool, dig-in and pivot to make it work? I decided to fight for myself, my employees and their families.

Since the onset of the pandemic, we have required masks throughout the venue, except when people are at their tables. However, it is unreasonable to expect any establishment to police every employee or patron at every moment. We can only remind people of the consequences if they don’t wear them, which we have done.

We never compromised protecting the health of our patrons or employees. As recently as late August, the acting city health director, Dr. Frederick Echols, received our revised coronavirus checklist and procedures and then conducted a safety course with Reign Restaurant’s entire management staff. We take the health of our community very seriously. All I expect is equal and fair dealings with our city government.

Dana Kelly • St. Louis

Owner, Reign Restaurant

0 comments

Tags

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for Missouri governor

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports