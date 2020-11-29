Letter: Restaurants should focus efforts on economic relief

Regarding “ Battle over indoor dining restrictions continues in St. Louis County as restaurants file suit ” (Nov. 19): The pandemic death toll has passed 260,000. We canceled our family Thanksgiving dinner, and the students at the school where I work have returned to virtual learning. Every day, Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, and other officials beg our leaders, and us, to help them stem the spread. St. Louis County deserves thanks for taking steps to safeguard public health.

I have the greatest sympathy for restaurant owners and employees who believe their businesses are at risk, and I have made every effort to patronize them. But perhaps the restaurant owners’ efforts would be better directed at urging Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner to pass a relief and economic stimulus package soon. A comprehensive package, such as the Heroes Act that the House passed months ago, would provide financial support for workers through unemployment benefits, loans, support for our state and local governments and funding to ensure that the infrastructure is in place to deliver coronavirus vaccines once they are approved.