Letter: Restoring landmark would help rejuvenation project

Regarding “Hubbard, McCormack Baron feud threatens prestigious federal grant” (March 7): In past years, the Landmarks Association of St. Louis has been privileged to make common cause with McCormack Baron on behalf of historic preservation in St. Louis. The redevelopment of the Carr Square neighborhood and, in particular, William B. Ittner’s magnificent Carr School, have been on Landmarks Association’s wish list for many years. This is because investment in the neighborhood and this iconic building would both strengthen the northern edge of downtown while bridging the gap between the Central Business District and neighborhoods like Old North.