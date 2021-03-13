 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Restoring landmark would help rejuvenation project
0 comments

Letter: Restoring landmark would help rejuvenation project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carr School awaits redevelopment

An exterior view of the crumbling Carr School, located at the corner of Carr and 15th streets, is photographed on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Hubbard, McCormack Baron feud threatens prestigious federal grant” (March 7): In past years, the Landmarks Association of St. Louis has been privileged to make common cause with McCormack Baron on behalf of historic preservation in St. Louis. The redevelopment of the Carr Square neighborhood and, in particular, William B. Ittner’s magnificent Carr School, have been on Landmarks Association’s wish list for many years. This is because investment in the neighborhood and this iconic building would both strengthen the northern edge of downtown while bridging the gap between the Central Business District and neighborhoods like Old North.

Unfortunately, Carr School has been vacant since the 1980s and was first placed on Landmarks’ most endangered buildings list more than two decades ago. As an organization, we would hope that a reconciliation can take place between the various stakeholders that enables the Preservation Square project to go forward and that a way is found to include a restored Carr School in the neighborhood’s rejuvenation.

Andrew Weil • St. Louis

Executive Director of Landmarks Association of St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports