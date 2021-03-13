Letter: Restoring landmark would help rejuvenation project

Regarding “Hubbard, McCormack Baron feud threatens prestigious federal grant” (March 7): In past years, the Landmarks Association of St. Louis has been privileged to make common cause with McCormack Baron on behalf of historic preservation in St. Louis. The redevelopment of the Carr Square neighborhood and, in particular, William B. Ittner’s magnificent Carr School, have been on Landmarks Association’s wish list for many years. This is because investment in the neighborhood and this iconic building would both strengthen the northern edge of downtown while bridging the gap between the Central Business District and neighborhoods like Old North.
Unfortunately, Carr School has been vacant since the 1980s and was first placed on Landmarks’ most endangered buildings list more than two decades ago. As an organization, we would hope that a reconciliation can take place between the various stakeholders that enables the Preservation Square project to go forward and that a way is found to include a restored Carr School in the neighborhood’s rejuvenation.
Andrew Weil • St. Louis
Executive Director of Landmarks Association of St. Louis