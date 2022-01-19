 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Restrict lawmakers' benefits to match those for Medicaid

Partisan divide on COVID policy widens in state legislatures

FILE - Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their annual legislative session Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri. As lawmakers in some Democratic-led states meet remotely because of renewed COVID-19 concerns, their counterparts in many Republican-led legislatures are beginning their 2022 sessions with an aggressive push to outlaw vaccine requirements in workplaces and schools and roll back the government’s power to mandate pandemic precautions. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

 David A. Lieb
Regarding "Proposal would add work requirement for Missourians who are newly eligible for Medicaid" (Jan. 15): The state GOP has decided it is authorized to defy the will of Missourians by attempting to negate what the voters of Missouri voted for in a previous election.

Voters of the state should respond by restricting state legislators’ ability to receive any benefits of their office if they receive any other income over $1,000. If they can control benefits of Missourians, let’s control their benefits as well.

When will we have had enough of their flagrant overreach?

Stephanie Tranen • Clayton 

