Letter: Restrict lawmakers' benefits to match those for Medicaid

Regarding "Proposal would add work requirement for Missourians who are newly eligible for Medicaid" (Jan. 15): The state GOP has decided it is authorized to defy the will of Missourians by attempting to negate what the voters of Missouri voted for in a previous election.

Voters of the state should respond by restricting state legislators’ ability to receive any benefits of their office if they receive any other income over $1,000. If they can control benefits of Missourians, let’s control their benefits as well.

When will we have had enough of their flagrant overreach?

Stephanie Tranen • Clayton