Letter: Results will be deadly from repealing helmet law
Letter: Results will be deadly from repealing helmet law

Motorcycle Helmets

Before adjourning for the summer, the Missouri Legislature approved a bill that would require only motorcycle riders under the age of 18 to wear protective headgear. 

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Regarding “Missouri governor again faces question of repealing motorcycle helmet law” (May 19): I was horrified to read the Missouri Legislature has sent a bill to Gov. Mike Parson repealing the law that requires all motorcycle riders to wear a helmet. Repealing this law is dangerous and takes a giant step backward in saving lives. Frankly, it’s amazingly stupid.

When a motorcyclist crashes, the person’s head hits at a high rate of speed. The chances of brain damage and death are much higher without a helmet. Higher fatalities and critical injuries will cost millions more in health care costs, regardless of what insurance plan one has. And in the long run, higher health care costs cause all of our insurance rates to go up.

Aren’t lawmakers pledged to do what’s best for the constituents they represent? Allowing more death and critical injuries is not in our interest.

If motorcyclists want to feel the wind in their hair, stand on a tall hill. We will all pay for this law being repealed. Most of us with higher insurance premiums. Some with loss of loved ones.

Jerry S. Hutter, R.N. • Florissant

