Letter: Rethink this obsession with 'symbols of oppression'

Regarding "‘Symbols of oppression’ effort stalled in St. Louis County, but Page trying to get it moving again" (Dec. 6): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is reopening the quest to find local "symbols of oppression," referring to historical names of persons who owned slaves. Here are some others, in addition to Dorsett Road, that Page might consider: Richmond Heights was supposedly named by Robert E. Lee when he was stationed in St. Louis before the Civil War. The area was said to remind Lee of Richmond, Virginia. Ulysses S. Grant's home, Whitehaven, was built with slave labor. Many streets in north St. Louis County are named after southern settlers, including Hanley Road.

Or how about anything named after slave-owning George Washington or Thomas Jefferson? Or even Abraham Lincoln, who defended a slave owner against a slave in the 1847 Matson case? We could go on and on.

Slavery did not stop in this country until seven months after the Civil War's end and only then for political reasons and not for humane ones. If descendants of slaves think they had it bad two centuries ago, wait until we see what this illogical obsession over "symbols" could lead to.

Bob Arnold • St. Peters