Letter: Retire too-generous St. Louis city pension system

Regarding "How a little-known pension provision allows some St. Louis elected officials to cash out big" (July 18): Public retirement systems continue to let people retire at age 55, based on actuarial assumptions from decades ago that projected life expectancy into the mid-60s. Now, though, many public employees receive a pension for as long as, or longer than, they received a paycheck. The term “pensioners” used to conjure up an image of elderly folks on fixed incomes, not mid-lifers who can and should continue to earn a paycheck.