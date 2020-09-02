Letter:Retirees take note: Trump will destroy Social Security

President Donald Trump has called for the elimination of payroll taxes. Don’t confuse payroll taxes with income taxes. Payroll taxes fund Social Security and Medicare (“Trump administration allows deferral of Social Security tax,” Aug. 28).
Trump’s plan might seem like a good idea to those wanting more take-home pay, but for retirees on Social Security, it would be disastrous. It would end Social Security. That is not an exaggeration or my opinion. According to Stephen Goss, chief actuary of the Social Security Administration, retirement benefits “would become permanently depleted by the middle of 2023, with no ability to pay benefits thereafter. If that’s not scary enough, disability benefits would run out next year.
Every retiree like me should take note. Those working and approaching retirement could see an increase in their paycheck now but no Social Security in retirement. Trump could trash people’s secure retirement.
Trump signed an executive order allowing businesses to temporarily delay collection of payroll taxes and says he will eliminate Social Security taxes permanently if reelected. Social Security is on the ballot.
Unless peoples’ nest eggs equal Trump’s or they’ve inherited as he has, their retirement years may not be as golden as they expected. Before voting, consider what retirement will look like without Social Security and Medicare.
Kevin A. Thompson • Centralia, Ill.
