Letter: Retiring Aunt Jemima brand won't solve Black issues

In response to "Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype" (June 18): The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the demise of marketing symbol Aunt Jemima. I see a pleasant looking woman who was an aunt to the child of her brother or sister. So now some meddlesome liberals and white corporate America apparently want us to believe that getting rid of this image and name will serve as a catalyst to heal what besets Black Americans in the inner city. Poverty, crime, gang violence, fatherless homes and failing schools will simply vanish now, as if all this time, a marketing icon was to blame for these woes? Who knew? Indeed, if it were that easy to achieve racial harmony, I would have, long ago, taken an oath never to eat pancakes again.
Larry Blandino • O’Fallon, Mo.
