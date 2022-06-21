Letter: Retroactive measures useless in deterring shootings

On June 15, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Moira Szilagyi, testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on children and gun violence. More than 300 pediatricians shared personal accounts. One of these accounts was from my daughter, whose first patient on her third-year pediatric rotation was a teen hospitalized yet again for complications due to her paralysis from a gunshot in her early childhood, fired accidentally by another child. Her patient also witnessed the death of a 4-year-old victim of a mass shooting. Many pediatricians have written their lawmakers begging them to pass commonsense policies including universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, and funding gun violence prevention research.

I wrote my concerns in a letter to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. He offered thoughts and prayers and a promise to “increase penalties for crimes committed with firearms” while “protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.” But those are retroactive rather than proactive deterrents. Texas has the death penalty. The shooter in Uvalde is already dead. His execution would not have saved a single child’s life. The leading cause of death among children is firearm injuries.

I beg Missouri voters to advocate sensible gun ownership policies and urge their lawmakers to do something, and I’m personally begging Sen. Hawley to do better. It is too late for “an eye for an eye,” and it doesn’t work.

Donna Eckardt, M.D. • Chesterfield