Letter: Return to in-person learning isn’t worth health risk

Regarding “Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge” (Aug. 3): As a sociologist, I know that human beings are social creatures and want to be together. This is especially true for children and young children in particular.
Of course, classroom teaching is more effective than virtual learning for most students, but their health, and the health of others, are jeopardized by it. I know some educators and families want their students to get back to the classroom, but is it worth taking the chance of jeopardizing everyone’s health?
I believe that teachers realize that they cannot keep children six feet apart, force them to wear masks and wash their hands frequently. Young children cannot keep from having close contact with one another, and they won’t wear masks during the entire school day. This is also true for older students and even some college students.
This is a terrible time, but one that requires us to abide by the recommendations of health officials in order to get through it. The sooner we all follow the guidelines, the sooner we will return to some sense of normalcy.
Rance Thomas • Florissant
Professor emeritus of sociology
Lewis and Clark Community College
