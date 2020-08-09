You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Return to in-person learning isn’t worth health risk
0 comments

Letter: Return to in-person learning isn’t worth health risk

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Guidance for masks in schools varies widely across US states

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks. In Iowa, among other places, where Democratic-leaning cities like Des Moines and Iowa City have required masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while smaller, more conservative communities have left the decision to parents. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Regarding “Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge” (Aug. 3): As a sociologist, I know that human beings are social creatures and want to be together. This is especially true for children and young children in particular.

Of course, classroom teaching is more effective than virtual learning for most students, but their health, and the health of others, are jeopardized by it. I know some educators and families want their students to get back to the classroom, but is it worth taking the chance of jeopardizing everyone’s health?

I believe that teachers realize that they cannot keep children six feet apart, force them to wear masks and wash their hands frequently. Young children cannot keep from having close contact with one another, and they won’t wear masks during the entire school day. This is also true for older students and even some college students.

This is a terrible time, but one that requires us to abide by the recommendations of health officials in order to get through it. The sooner we all follow the guidelines, the sooner we will return to some sense of normalcy.

Rance Thomas • Florissant

Professor emeritus of sociology

Lewis and Clark Community College

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports