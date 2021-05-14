Letter: Return to normalcy delayed by the arrogantly ignorant

Regarding “ Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4 ” (May 5): By that date, hopefully, everyone who wants the vaccine will have received it, and those who don’t want it will have had enough time to come to their senses.

Folks who bucked the guidelines have no concept of how much they’ve kited off the rest of us who followed the recommendations. Well, they say the burned hand teaches best. I only hope those folks live through the lesson once the mandates end. July Fourth is shaping up to be the date we all gain our independence from the tyranny of the arrogantly ignorant. I know my patience with them will have definitely run out by then. Because, while I’m happy to wear a mask to protect those who want to be protected, I will not wear a mask indefinitely solely to protect the willfully stupid.