Letter: Return to paper ballots would reduce chance of fraud

Do I like Donald Trump? No. Do I think the election was fraudulent? Yes. Was there an easy solution to the whole election mess that no one discusses? Yes. It's so simple: Just go back to paper ballots as in the days before computers (which, as any nerd knows, can be manipulated with ease). Ballots must be turned in by closing time on Election Day.
What is so difficult to comprehend? With all the brilliant minds in this country, no one speaks to this simple remedy. Americans cast their fate long ago. Now they must live with it.
Bob Bainter • St. Louis County
